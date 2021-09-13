SHIELD Trading Down 13.7% Over Last Week (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 13th. Over the last week, SHIELD has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $116,357.96 and $20.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,266.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,322.48 or 0.07339757 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.06 or 0.00397779 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $617.86 or 0.01364933 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.08 or 0.00123881 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $273.86 or 0.00604982 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $216.55 or 0.00478381 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.66 or 0.00348288 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006786 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

