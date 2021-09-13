Shivom (OMX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $69.00

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded down 71.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 13th. Shivom has a market cap of $396,468.06 and approximately $69.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Shivom has traded up 28.9% against the US dollar. One Shivom coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX, DDEX and Coinsuper.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00060718 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002788 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.48 or 0.00151966 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00013777 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00042892 BTC.

Shivom Profile

OMX is a coin. It was first traded on June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 coins. Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom . The official message board for Shivom is medium.com/@projectshivom . The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom . Shivom’s official website is shivom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shivom is a global blockchain-genomics ecosystem powering the next era of precision medicine. Shivom is building a genomic and health data hub by combining blockchain, genomic DNA sequencing, artificial intelligence and cryptography to power secure and personalized medicine. Shivom works on principles of collaboration and integrity, allowing users to own, manage and monetize their genomics and health data. The Shivom team aims to reach even underserved and low-income countries where such services have not been previously available. This solution will create shared value for individuals, not-for-profit organizations, governments, and for-profit entities alike. The platform users will be able to get their genome sequenced and securely stored, and the ecosystem will offer an open web-marketplace for providers to add their apps and services alongside advanced data analytics. Shivom has already partnered with the top developers and healthcare organizations.Technology companies and big pharma are already lining up to take advantage of the platform genomics and healthcare approach. The platform is truly pioneering in the way it utilizes blockchain technology, to protect, secure and monetize the donor’s DNA data to drive precision medicine and healthcare forward. Project Shivom Telegram: https://t.me/projshivom “

Shivom Coin Trading

Shivom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, CoinBene, DDEX and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shivom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shivom using one of the exchanges listed above.

