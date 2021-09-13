Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Trading 10.1% Higher

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) traded up 10.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.71 and last traded at $32.71. 22,982 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,761,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.70.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SHLS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.31.

The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 105.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.18.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 11,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $322,645.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at $19,856,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at $410,317,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,625,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,133,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth $3,505,000. 63.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

