ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of ShockWave Medical worth $4,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 1.1% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 1.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 12.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 10.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 10.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

SWAV stock opened at $217.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.22 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.24 and a 52 week high of $237.76.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 40.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. ShockWave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 442.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.25, for a total value of $753,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,938,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.93, for a total transaction of $542,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock worth $13,480,405 over the last 90 days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America cut shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.57.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

