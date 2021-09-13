Showcase Price Reaches $0.0140 on Major Exchanges (SHO)

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 13th. Showcase has a market cap of $355,405.62 and approximately $37,521.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Showcase has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Showcase coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0140 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00080859 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.62 or 0.00122275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.82 or 0.00174213 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,479.04 or 0.99577782 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,172.74 or 0.07102989 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $408.27 or 0.00914018 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Showcase Coin Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

