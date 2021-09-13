Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Shutterstock worth $4,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSTK. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shutterstock in the first quarter valued at $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Shutterstock during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shutterstock during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shutterstock during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 197.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 28,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $2,845,178.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 159,804 shares of company stock worth $16,922,321. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SSTK opened at $111.07 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.14. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.97 and a 52 week high of $118.38. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.07.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.40. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $189.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Shutterstock’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.58%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SSTK. Truist increased their target price on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.43.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

