Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Hits New 52-Week High at $270.01

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $270.01 and last traded at $269.37, with a volume of 10386 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $262.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBNY shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.88.

The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $247.81 and its 200-day moving average is $241.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $480.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.43 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 22.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBNY. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 124.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 176.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 111.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Signature Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

