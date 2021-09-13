Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 2,006 shares.The stock last traded at $22.43 and had previously closed at $22.91.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.96.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Silence Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,820,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 121.9% in the first quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 1,198,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,425,000 after acquiring an additional 658,141 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 405.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Silence Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

