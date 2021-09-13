Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.67.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLGN. Truist began coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Silgan alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.64. 201,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,438. Silgan has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $44.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Silgan had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Silgan will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Silgan by 265.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,091,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Silgan by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,543,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,574,000 after acquiring an additional 554,605 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Silgan by 196.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 701,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,497,000 after acquiring an additional 465,117 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Silgan by 19.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,258,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,735,000 after acquiring an additional 364,066 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Silgan by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,058,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,425,000 after purchasing an additional 221,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.