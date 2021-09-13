Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Truist

Stock analysts at Truist started coverage on shares of Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.19% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Separately, Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.67.
SLGN stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.64. 7,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,416. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.74. Silgan has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $44.55.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Silgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Silgan by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,283,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,681,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Silgan by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Silgan by 11.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,894,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,629,000 after acquiring an additional 201,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Silgan by 10.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.99% of the company’s stock.
About Silgan
Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.
Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options
Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.