Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Truist

Stock analysts at Truist started coverage on shares of Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.19% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

SLGN stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.64. 7,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,416. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.74. Silgan has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $44.55.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Silgan had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Silgan will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Silgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Silgan by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,283,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,681,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Silgan by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Silgan by 11.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,894,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,629,000 after acquiring an additional 201,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Silgan by 10.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

