Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $195.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.01% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $163.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.33.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $144.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,959. Silicon Laboratories has a 52 week low of $92.19 and a 52 week high of $163.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.29.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $169.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.10 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.12%. On average, analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total transaction of $157,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 12,751 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $1,953,325.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,933 shares of company stock worth $4,679,202 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.3% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.4% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.