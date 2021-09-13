Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.79

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.79 and last traded at $14.79, with a volume of 987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.44.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SBTX shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.83.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.16). Analysts predict that Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Silverback Therapeutics by 3,705.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Silverback Therapeutics by 97,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX)

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

