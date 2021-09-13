Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.25.

SI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 24th.

NYSE SI opened at $111.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. Silvergate Capital has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $187.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.11 and a 200-day moving average of $115.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.70 and a beta of 2.60.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $42.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.43 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 40.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis S. Frank sold 9,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total value of $1,104,763.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 123,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,252,199.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 13,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total transaction of $1,429,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,231 shares of company stock worth $11,126,913. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SI. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

