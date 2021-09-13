Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $191.90 Million

Analysts expect Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) to report sales of $191.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $193.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $190.50 million. Simmons First National posted sales of $225.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full year sales of $780.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $764.90 million to $789.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $818.40 million, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $835.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $194.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.32 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 9.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC opened at $27.46 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Simmons First National has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $33.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the first quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

