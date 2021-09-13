Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $10,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 8.6% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.6% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.3% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 6,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 29.7% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of SSD stock opened at $108.19 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.47. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.20 and a 1-year high of $119.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.25.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $410.28 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 23.42%.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.