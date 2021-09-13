Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Trading 2.6% Higher

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) shares traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.67 and last traded at $10.67. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sims from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sims from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.79.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.179 dividend. This is a positive change from Sims’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Sims’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.95%.

Sims Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMSMY)

Sims Ltd. engages in the recycling of metal and electronics. It operates though the following segments: North America Metals (NAM), Australia,New Zealand Metals (ANZ), UK Metal (UK), Global Trading, Investment in SA Recycling (SAR), Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), and Unallocated. The NAM segment comprises of subsidiaries and joint ventures in the U.S.

