Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Hits New 1-Year High at $131.33

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 131.33 ($1.72) and last traded at GBX 131.33 ($1.72), with a volume of 4125 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 130 ($1.70).

A number of brokerages recently commented on SRE. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Sirius Real Estate from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 10.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 121.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 106.56.

In related news, insider Andrew Coombs acquired 11,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of £14,496.78 ($18,940.14). Also, insider Alistair Marks sold 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.44), for a total transaction of £990,000 ($1,293,441.34).

About Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE)

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

