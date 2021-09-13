SKALE Network Market Capitalization Achieves $464.95 Million (SKL)

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. SKALE Network has a total market capitalization of $464.95 million and $118.49 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SKALE Network has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SKALE Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000851 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00059917 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002767 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.97 or 0.00150852 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00013499 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $330.74 or 0.00734058 BTC.

About SKALE Network

SKALE Network (SKL) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 coins and its circulating supply is 1,213,100,288 coins. The official website for SKALE Network is skale.network . SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.network/blog . SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

Buying and Selling SKALE Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SKALE Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SKALE Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

