Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 24,052 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 322,264 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,052 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.15% of Zimmer Biomet worth $51,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZBH. Barclays began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.41.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded up $1.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $141.72. 5,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.15 and a 1-year high of $180.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.47. The firm has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

