Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 36,434 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 549,251 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 36,434 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.4% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.06% of UnitedHealth Group worth $219,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,899,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,032,097,000 after buying an additional 1,040,094 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,431,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,354,103,000 after acquiring an additional 273,958 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,286,416 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,455,197,000 after purchasing an additional 292,492 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,224,802 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,432,273,000 after acquiring an additional 366,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,491,732 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,854,829,000 after buying an additional 314,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $444.04.

NYSE:UNH traded up $11.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $415.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,058. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $289.64 and a fifty-two week high of $431.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $416.01 and its 200-day moving average is $397.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $391.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

In other news, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total value of $1,594,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,459,630.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,438 shares of company stock worth $41,902,034 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

