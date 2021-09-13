Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,942 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.14% of HCA Healthcare worth $89,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.57.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 3,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.94, for a total value of $749,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 210,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,522,391.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 200 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total value of $49,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HCA traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $256.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,049. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.38 and a 52-week high of $261.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.02. The firm has a market cap of $82.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

