Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 140,179 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 860,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,179 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.34% of Hologic worth $57,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in Hologic in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Hologic by 7.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Hologic in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,629,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Hologic by 2.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 248,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,558,000 after buying an additional 6,688 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Hologic by 4.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,043 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLX stock traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,009. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $59.71 and a one year high of $85.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

