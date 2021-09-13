Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 179,126 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 138.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 308,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,126 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.15% of The Hershey worth $53,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 38.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 52.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hershey alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $176.73. 2,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,913. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.03. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $134.00 and a 12 month high of $182.71.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.23%.

In other news, SVP Kristen J. Riggs sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total transaction of $308,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.15, for a total value of $437,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,497 shares in the company, valued at $31,614,049.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,079 shares of company stock worth $2,674,010 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hershey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.38.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.