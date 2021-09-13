Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 414,967 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,379,425 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 414,967 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.20% of HP worth $71,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of HP by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,801,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $533,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366,800 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,931,568 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $410,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,577 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of HP by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,979,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $348,654,000 after acquiring an additional 83,768 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of HP by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,684,922 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $244,024,000 after acquiring an additional 659,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of HP by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,290,931 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $220,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,795 shares during the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.38. The company had a trading volume of 126,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,723,190. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.98 and its 200-day moving average is $30.55.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 34.21%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on HP in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their target price on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Sunday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.04.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.