Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 72,202 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 40.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,312 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 72,202 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 0.9% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.05% of Adobe worth $146,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.69.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at $7,804,082.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.12, for a total transaction of $1,595,318.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,489.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,363 shares of company stock valued at $7,711,611. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE stock traded down $12.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $646.76. The stock had a trading volume of 35,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,187,621. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $673.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $631.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $545.99. The company has a market capitalization of $308.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.