Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 519,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 53,910 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.08% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $53,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.3% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 25.9% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 254,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,362,000 after purchasing an additional 52,386 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth $48,439,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.8% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 447,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,356,000 after acquiring an additional 20,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 234,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,591,000 after acquiring an additional 9,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $841,568.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 379,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,838,530.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $3,715,257.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,052 shares in the company, valued at $26,600,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,530 shares of company stock valued at $11,055,715 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

EW stock traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $118.95. The stock had a trading volume of 14,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,817. The stock has a market cap of $74.14 billion, a PE ratio of 51.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.91. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $70.92 and a 52-week high of $123.27.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

