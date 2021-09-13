Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,541 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,732 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.2% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $352,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,434,896,000 after purchasing an additional 804,739 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,308,000 after purchasing an additional 597,326 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 353.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 626,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,779,000 after purchasing an additional 488,608 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 168.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 402,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $831,604,000 after purchasing an additional 252,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,392,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,083,000 after purchasing an additional 215,663 shares in the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $23.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,862.13. 28,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,393. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,749.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,456.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,406.55 and a 52-week high of $2,936.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total value of $119,855.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,515.71, for a total transaction of $7,547,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,916,907.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 450,600 shares of company stock worth $293,398,435. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.