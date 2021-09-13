Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,867,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,339,533 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.38% of Weyerhaeuser worth $98,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 337.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.88. 20,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,894,462. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.84. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $41.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.71%.

WY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.29.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

