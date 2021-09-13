Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $118.59 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,722,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 133,110 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for approximately 0.7% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.14% of Gilead Sciences worth $118,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.3% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 360,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,304,000 after purchasing an additional 14,814 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.2% during the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,264,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,702,000 after purchasing an additional 126,918 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 30,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 7,765 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 46,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 15,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,714,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.30. 167,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,285,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.47. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $73.34. The stock has a market cap of $89.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.74.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

