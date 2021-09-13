Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $177.02 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,138,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,498 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.1% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $177,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,834,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,555 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 129.4% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,455,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,850 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 41.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,107,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,501 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,424,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,195,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,218,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $794,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $159.08. 225,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,652,624. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $91.38 and a twelve month high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

