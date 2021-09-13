Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $52.16 Million Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 65,447 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.12% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $52,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TROW. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 3,456 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,992 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

TROW stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $216.44. The company had a trading volume of 5,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,998. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.43 and a 200-day moving average of $192.98. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $121.58 and a one year high of $224.55. The stock has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. Equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $1,689,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total value of $1,694,023.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,235 shares in the company, valued at $7,785,173.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,670 shares of company stock worth $3,979,627 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TROW. boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.62.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

Featured Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.