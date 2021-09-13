Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $66.19 Million Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 46,045 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.13% of Biogen worth $66,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in Biogen by 23,953.3% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Biogen by 5.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,688,122,000 after acquiring an additional 936,190 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Biogen by 10.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,110,340,000 after acquiring an additional 370,371 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in Biogen during the first quarter worth $87,957,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Biogen by 26.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,242,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $430,082,000 after acquiring an additional 258,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Biogen stock traded up $5.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $305.20. 9,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,468,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $337.11 and its 200-day moving average is $309.25.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $327.51 target price (down previously from $435.00) on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $305.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.68.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

