Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $69.32 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,215,664 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 39,834 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Comcast were worth $69,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 688.6% during the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth $37,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.44. 238,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,054,491. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $277.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.90 and its 200-day moving average is $56.92. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $40.97 and a 52 week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HSBC upped their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price objective on Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

