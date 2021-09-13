Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $78.89 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,849 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 21,698 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $78,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $185.20. The company had a trading volume of 111,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,546,625. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 301.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $117.23 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.45 and its 200-day moving average is $181.43.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Truist dropped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.56.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

