Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $97.34 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402,678 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,392 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.08% of Target worth $97,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

TGT traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $244.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,374,878. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $146.45 and a 52 week high of $267.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $253.29 and its 200-day moving average is $225.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $119.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $3,650,792.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,744 shares of company stock worth $34,106,184. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.30.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

