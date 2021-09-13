Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $98.60 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 692,409 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.08% of Applied Materials worth $98,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 190,142 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,403,000 after purchasing an additional 74,778 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 273,338 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 218,412 shares of company stock valued at $30,478,770. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $138.48. The company had a trading volume of 221,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,570,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.14 and a 200 day moving average of $131.78. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.15 and a 52-week high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.59.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.