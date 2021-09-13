Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 70,197 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.24% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $50,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 982,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,425,000 after buying an additional 39,492 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXPD traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $126.27. 3,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,115. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.01 and a 1 year high of $130.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.62.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $1,033,446.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EXPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Vertical Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

