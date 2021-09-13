Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Stock Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 618,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,256 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.21% of Cerner worth $48,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cerner by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,824,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,143,000 after acquiring an additional 113,549 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 8.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cerner by 45.7% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Cerner by 1.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $697,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $219,175.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $749,339.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,739 shares of company stock worth $2,273,398 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cerner stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.24. The company had a trading volume of 30,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,066. The company has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.75 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.39 and its 200-day moving average is $76.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CERN. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cerner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

