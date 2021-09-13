Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 263,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 36,342 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Danaher were worth $70,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 146.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 79.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $10.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $319.64. The stock had a trading volume of 37,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $304.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.22. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $201.44 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The firm has a market cap of $228.19 billion, a PE ratio of 43.94, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.53.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

