Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,233,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,581 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises 1.0% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.05% of The Procter & Gamble worth $166,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $11,136,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $712,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 29,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $2.22 on Monday, hitting $146.35. The company had a trading volume of 302,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,905,307. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.34. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total transaction of $29,483,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $1,101,836.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PG. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Erste Group raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.63.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

