Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,173 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 16,401 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $59,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,278,299,000 after purchasing an additional 467,815 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,275,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,804,029,000 after purchasing an additional 179,896 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,768,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,635 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,653,030 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,680,798,000 after purchasing an additional 223,357 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in salesforce.com by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,378,559 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,987,033,000 after buying an additional 24,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.51, for a total transaction of $4,870,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $75,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,610,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 776,356 shares of company stock worth $194,058,997 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.92.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $3.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $253.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,393,050. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $251.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.76. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $275.22. The company has a market cap of $248.20 billion, a PE ratio of 103.29, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.