Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.80

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.80 and last traded at $13.80, with a volume of 15 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SVKEF shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Pareto Securities assumed coverage on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) had a net margin of 39.64% and a return on equity of 12.95%.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SVKEF)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB engages in the provision of corporate, retail, investment and private banking services. It also provides asset management and life insurance service. The company operates through the following segments: Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life & Investment Management and Other.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.