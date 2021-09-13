Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 243,378 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 656,807 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,378 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.06% of QUALCOMM worth $93,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 11,556 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 6,177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 17,367 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.7% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 552 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.2% in the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,415 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QCOM stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $142.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,836,640. The stock has a market cap of $161.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $108.30 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.75.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Cowen upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.81.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

