Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 5,529 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.0% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $329,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,841.72.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $20.60 on Monday, reaching $2,838.12. The company had a trading volume of 21,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,562. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,707.94 and its 200-day moving average is $2,416.45. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,402.15 and a 1-year high of $2,925.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

