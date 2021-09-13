Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,742 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for approximately 0.7% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $109,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price target for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.41.

LLY stock traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $236.56. The stock had a trading volume of 30,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,523,454. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $275.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $251.90 and a 200 day moving average of $218.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 202,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.94, for a total transaction of $47,077,639.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,251,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,449,038,586.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,044,132 shares of company stock valued at $257,735,592. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

