Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 116,360 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 893,114 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 116,360 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Oracle were worth $69,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 214.3% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 44.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,105.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,547,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050 in the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.64.

ORCL stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.87. 117,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,609,851. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.07. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $55.14 and a 12 month high of $91.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

