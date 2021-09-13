Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 12,541 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 916,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,541 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $64,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 40.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,499,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,070,000 after acquiring an additional 434,569 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 15.6% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 2.4% in the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 209,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,262,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 3.5% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on C shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.97.

C traded up $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.33. 434,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,400,596. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.11. The company has a market cap of $142.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.