Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 278,442 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,806,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 278,442 shares during the period. Intel comprises 0.6% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Intel were worth $101,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of Intel by 125.9% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 75.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at $25,000. 62.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.74. The stock had a trading volume of 584,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,238,822. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $222.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.65.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

