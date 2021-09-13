Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 34,371 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,427,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,371 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.4% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.05% of Johnson & Johnson worth $235,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $11,357,000. South State Corp grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. South State Corp now owns 103,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,075,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,459,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 63.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $166.49. 128,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,070,392. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.58 and its 200-day moving average is $167.13. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

