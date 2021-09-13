Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 41,364 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,187,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,364 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $64,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.9% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 22,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 925.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 32.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,676,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,097,000 after buying an additional 654,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 9.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 745,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,282,000 after buying an additional 65,582 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.25. The company had a trading volume of 219,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,519,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $57.56. The firm has a market cap of $242.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.46.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,026,343.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,124,971.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at $11,116,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,188 shares of company stock worth $3,864,107 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.